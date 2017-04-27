Mariano, Salcido, Firman, Williams named to All-ACC team

No. 1 Syracuse’s Nick Mariano, Sergio Salcido, Scott Firman and Ben Williams were named Thursday morning to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference team. Both Mariano and Salcido earned the same honors in 2016.

Firman, a senior close defender who switched from long-stick midfielder at the start of the season, has held the opponent’s top threat to 2.58 points per game. Those players average 3.76 points per game. He has caused 13 turnovers and picked up 25 ground balls, moving into sixth place in program history for caused turnovers.

Mariano, a senior midfielder, leads SU with 29 goals and 43 points. He’s riding the 10th-longest goals streak in the country with his 12-game hot streak. The Tewaaraton Award nominee is on pace to lead the Orange in goals for the second straight season. He has earned All-ACC honors both of his years at SU after transferring from Massachusetts.

Salcido is on pace to break Syracuse’s record for most assists by a midfielder in a single season. He has 28 dimes and 12 goals, looking for his second 50-point season in a row after barely seeing the field before his redshirt junior year. Salcido, a former walk-on, has two of the top-nine single season assist totals among midfielders. He is a Tewaaraton Award nominee.

Williams, the senior faceoff specialist, became the program’s all-time faceoff wins leader (626) and ground balls leader (330) this season. He has won 138-of-250 (.552) of his chances at the X and collected 66 ground balls this year.

No.1 seed Syracuse will play No. 4 seed North Carolina on Friday at 6 p.m. in the ACC tournament opener. SU (11-1, 4-0 ACC) has not lost since Feb. 25 and finished undefeated in conference play.

2017 ACC Men’s Lacrosse All-ACC Team

A – Jack Bruckner, Sr., Duke

A – Justin Guterding, Jr., Duke

A – Luke Goldstock, Sr., North Carolina

A – Zed Williams, Sr., Virginia

A – Michael Kraus, Fr., Virginia

M – Sergio Perkovic, Sr., Notre Dame

M – Sergio Salcido, R-Sr., Syracuse

M – Nick Mariano, Sr., Syracuse

M – Ryan Conrad, So., Virginia

D – Cade Van Raaphorst, So., Duke

D – Austin Pifani, Sr., North Carolina

D – Garrett Epple, Sr., Notre Dame

D – Scott Firman, Sr., Syracuse

SSM – Tate Jozokos, Sr., North Carolina

LSM – John Sexton, Jr., Notre Dame

F/O – Kyle Rowe, Sr., Duke

F/O – Ben Williams, Sr., Syracuse

G – Danny Fowler, Sr., Duke