Local governments have ability to regulate public protests

Howie Hawkins and about 13 other environmental activists stood behind a large banner, forming a line. They were making a human chain, blocking the entrance to a natural gas storage facility near Seneca Lake. Even as sirens and trucks approached, the group had no intention of moving.

All of them were eventually arrested for disorderly conduct.

“I knew they were going to have to take me away in cuffs,” said Hawkins, who ran for governor in 2014 as the Green Party candidate. He remains an active figure in central New York politics.

The protest last year, where 13 activists were arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, demonstrates the narrow tightrope the government has to walk when attempting to stop police protests. Disrupting business, chanting and blocking the entrance to private property could seem like low-level offenses. But when they constitute a protest, the First Amendment is involved — and that makes matters more complicated for protesters.

The right to protest is protected under the First Amendment. After being stifled by the British government, the Constitution’s framers included specific language about the free exercise of assembly and petition.

“These are essential functions of democracy,” said Yusuf Abdul-Qadir, director of the central New York chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union. “Without dissent, those in the minority have no vehicle. It’s not easy for everyone to run for office. It is relatively easy to protest in some form.”

Over the years, the unfettered free speech spelled out in the Constitution has been restricted by the Supreme Court. Decisions from the court have carved out notable exceptions.

In United States v. O’Brien, the Supreme Court ruled that it was illegal to burn draft cards in protest of the Vietnam War. The government, in that case, showed a “compelling government interest” in punishing those who burned draft cards.

Whenever the government wants to restrict protest — a form of free speech — it has to meet very specific requirements. In most cases, protesters win when the content of their speech is in question.

Local governments also have the right to impose “time, place and manner” regulations. These include laws that restrict protestors from blocking traffic and mandate demonstrators get a permit to protest. When these laws are litigated, the government has a lower standard. It only has to prove a “significant government interest” to win its case.

The semantics are important, said Abdul-Qadir. Courts are more sympathetic to time, place and manner laws because they are content-neutral, meaning they restrict all forms of protest not based on the message of that protest.

“Laws like getting a permit or laws regulating noise level don’t spell out in the statute that law enforcement only targets specific groups or protests for these violations, so these tend to be more favored by courts,” Abdul-Qadir added.

Abdul-Qadir said in central New York, time, place and manner laws don’t require a permit if you have a small group, intend to protest on a public sidewalk and don’t plan on amplifying sound. However, if a large group plans on marching in the street, they need a permit. A protest legally becomes a “parade” if it is held in a street.

“For any protest I’m in I always try to follow the law. I have children, I don’t want to get caught up in anything,” said Rebecca Fuentes, the lead organizer for the Workers’ Center of central New York, a grassroots activist group focused on workers’ rights.

The issue with laws that restrict protests is enforcement, Abdul-Qadir said. Police officers often have to use their discretion when deciding if a protest is a “danger” to the public, he added. If a protest doesn’t have a permit, the police determine if the group is large enough to become a “mob.”

“A police officer could theoretically arrest anyone during a protest and say they were a danger to the public or that they were blocking traffic or a public sidewalk,” Abdul-Qadir said.

Sgt. Richard Helterline, a spokesman for the Syracuse Police Department, said in an email statement that officers enforce local ordinances and “keep order” when policing protests. He would not elaborate further.

Hawkins did not get a permit for the protest outside of the natural gas storage facility. He and the other protesters were blocking a private business, which is also illegal under local time, place and manner regulations. He knew this, yet as a form of civil disobedience, they protested anyway.

“We were peaceful and we knew there was a chance we would get arrested … when the planet is being destroyed by fracking — I don’t regret anything,” Hawkins said.

But for Fuentes, the risk of getting arrested is too great. She said she’s fearful of what police will do to her in custody.

“I understand those brothers and sisters who take those risks, but you never know what can happen,” she said.