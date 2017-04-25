Committee reviewing faculty salary data expects to release report by October

The committee that was formed last fall to review faculty salary data is expected to release a report by Oct. 1, Syracuse University announced Tuesday.

SU Vice Chancellor and Provost Michele Wheatly in November announced the creation of the Faculty Salary Review Committee. The 18-member committee has been tasked this academic year with reviewing the average salary of faculty members across faculty rank, gender and schools and colleges. That is similar to the data formerly compiled in the Committee Z report, a public record that compared average faculty salaries across gender, schools and colleges and other factors.

The committee has so far identified peer and aspirational institutions for comparisons in faculty salaries and has preliminary “statistical analyses of factors that correlate with salaries,” according to an SU News release.

The committee is also preparing a report detailing its findings and recommendations. It will continue working on the report over the summer and into the fall and expects to publish it by Oct. 1, according to the release.

Tuesday’s news release doesn’t include specific information on what the report will include. Additionally, LaVonda Reed, associate provost for faculty affairs and the head of the committee, said in November that she wasn’t sure what data would be made public.

“There will be high-level university salary data available. As far as how detailed it gets from there, I’m not prepared to say yet,” she said at the time.

SU in 2014 opted not to provide the data used in compiling the Committee Z report, something that elicited complaints from faculty. Faculty have said the report was useful because it allowed SU to look for problems such as gender pay inequities and pay inequities across ranks in different departments and across schools and colleges.

Chancellor Kent Syverud has said the university stopped sharing the Committee Z report because of legal concerns stemming from an antitrust lawsuit brought against law schools for sharing faculty salary data.

The faculty salary review committee includes tenured faculty from each of SU’s schools and colleges and two non-tenure-track faculty in addition to administrators.