Audra Linsner strolled out into the middle of the basketball court dressed in a retro-tuxedo and a mask that adds six inches to her head but takes four from her hairline. A cheering Carrier Dome crowd surrounded her. A gold and red striped tie completed the look: She was impersonating Jim Boeheim, the Syracuse University men’s basketball coach, for a halftime contest during the 2016 men’s basketball game against Notre Dame.

“Ready?” She said with a grin to Juli Boeheim, who officiated the contest.

“Ready number one,” Juli replied with Linsner’s contest number.

Despite her attempts to look angry, Linsner wore a huge grin as she ripped off her jacket, like Boeheim, lassoing the jacket around her head — half jumping, half stomping around the court.

She won the contest, beating out four other students and cementing her proudest moment in college.

Linsner is a member of Otto’s Army and Phi Sigma Pi, a resident adviser, on the membership board of OrangeSeeds, part of University 100, a player on the Women’s club ultimate Frisbee team and a fellow with Believe in Syracuse. She keeps track of all of her classes and daily activities with a detailed and jam-packed iCalendar on her laptop. Without it she never knows where to be.

Linsner’s graduating class at Midlakes High School in Clifton Springs, New York, consisted of about 140 people. So when she came to SU, a school with an undergraduate program 13,000 people larger than the size of her entire hometown, she wanted to “experience as much as physically possible.”

Growing up an hour away, Linsner said Syracuse has always been a presence and she’s been a fan for as long as she can remember. She and her friends bonded over Syracuse athletics. During her seventh-grade study hall, they would sometimes play basketball and pick an SU player to impersonate.

“I picked Wesley Johnson,” Linsner said. “I still have a huge crush on him. And when Arinze Onauku got hurt, we were all devastated.”

Audra Linsner was elected president of Otto’s Army on Monday, the culmination of a life-long devotion to Syracuse athletics. Frankie Prijatel | Senior Staff Photographer