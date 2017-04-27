America’s most recognized dogs are coming to Syracuse. Find out what else is happening this weekend
Emma Comtois / The Daily Orange
We scoured the calendars and here are some things you could be doing to ring in the last weekend of April.
Event: Olate Dogs
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Westcott Theater
Desc.: Season seven winners of America’s Got Talent are coming to Syracuse — and yes, they’re dogs. If you love the furry animals, don’t miss this show from America’s most recognized dogs.
Event: Diego Davidenko
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: Funk ‘n Waffles Downtown
Desc.: The acoustic indie-folk singer-songwriter is coming on his “In an Empty House” tour before his second album is released in June.
Event: An Evening of Jazz and Wine
When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Community Folk Art Center
Desc.: With 12 top 20 Billboard singles, Lin Rountree is a recording artist, producer and performer known as The Soul-Trumpeter, and he’s coming to the CFAC. This night will feature wine and his jazzy music.
Event: Fashion Week Gala
When:. Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Landmark Theatre
Desc.: This fashion show will feature eveningwear for men and women, and children’s wear on Day four of Syracuse Fashion Week. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Event: DWC Visiting Author Readings: Poet & Author Peter Makuck
When:. Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: YMCA of Downtown Syracuse
Desc.: Peter Makuck is a two-time winner of the Brockman-Campbell Award for the best book of poetry by a North Carolinian, and will present his poetry at this event.
Event: Lights On: House of Craft
When:. Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: SaltQuarters
Desc.: Dominique Pierrot, a curator, has gathered local Syracuse artists and filmmakers to showcase. The art displayed will include mixed media, and will focus on the experience of both audience and creator.
Event: Night Market
When:. Saturday, 3 p.m.
Where: SKY Armory
Desc.: With three floors of originals from local artists, music, food and cocktails, this event will make any shopaholic swoon.
Event: Anna Coogan
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Where: Funk ‘n Waffles Downtown
Desc.: Singer-songwriter Anna Coogan started her career as an opera singer, which led her all the way to Salzburg, Austria. Since returning to the U.S., Coogan has earned a degree in fisheries biology and has toured across the U.S. and Europe.
Event: Petty Fest V feat. Hard Promises
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Palace Theatre
Desc.: Calling all classic rock fans — the show will feature the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band, Hard Promises, with opener Runnin’ with the Pack. Tickets are $7.50-$15.
Event: John Brown’s Body
When: Saturday, 9 p.m.
Where: Westcott Theater
Desc.: The Ithaca-based reggae band has performed together for two decades and played an important role in defining American reggae by writing about things other than marijuana and religion.
