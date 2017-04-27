America’s most recognized dogs are coming to Syracuse. Find out what else is happening this weekend

We scoured the calendars and here are some things you could be doing to ring in the last weekend of April.

Event: Olate Dogs

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: Westcott Theater

Desc.: Season seven winners of America’s Got Talent are coming to Syracuse — and yes, they’re dogs. If you love the furry animals, don’t miss this show from America’s most recognized dogs.

Event: Diego Davidenko

When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Where: Funk ‘n Waffles Downtown

Desc.: The acoustic indie-folk singer-songwriter is coming on his “In an Empty House” tour before his second album is released in June.

Event: An Evening of Jazz and Wine

When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Community Folk Art Center

Desc.: With 12 top 20 Billboard singles, Lin Rountree is a recording artist, producer and performer known as The Soul-Trumpeter, and he’s coming to the CFAC. This night will feature wine and his jazzy music.

Event: Fashion Week Gala

When:. Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Landmark Theatre

Desc.: This fashion show will feature eveningwear for men and women, and children’s wear on Day four of Syracuse Fashion Week. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Event: DWC Visiting Author Readings: Poet & Author Peter Makuck

When:. Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: YMCA of Downtown Syracuse

Desc.: Peter Makuck is a two-time winner of the Brockman-Campbell Award for the best book of poetry by a North Carolinian, and will present his poetry at this event.

Event: Lights On: House of Craft

When:. Saturday, 2 p.m.

Where: SaltQuarters

Desc.: Dominique Pierrot, a curator, has gathered local Syracuse artists and filmmakers to showcase. The art displayed will include mixed media, and will focus on the experience of both audience and creator.

Event: Night Market

When:. Saturday, 3 p.m.

Where: SKY Armory

Desc.: With three floors of originals from local artists, music, food and cocktails, this event will make any shopaholic swoon.

Event: Anna Coogan

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: Funk ‘n Waffles Downtown

Desc.: Singer-songwriter Anna Coogan started her career as an opera singer, which led her all the way to Salzburg, Austria. Since returning to the U.S., Coogan has earned a degree in fisheries biology and has toured across the U.S. and Europe.

Event: Petty Fest V feat. Hard Promises

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Palace Theatre

Desc.: Calling all classic rock fans — the show will feature the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band, Hard Promises, with opener Runnin’ with the Pack. Tickets are $7.50-$15.

Event: John Brown’s Body

When: Saturday, 9 p.m.

Where: Westcott Theater

Desc.: The Ithaca-based reggae band has performed together for two decades and played an important role in defining American reggae by writing about things other than marijuana and religion.