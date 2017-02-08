Weekend Vibes: Emoji Edition
Published on February 8, 2017 at 11:22 pm
In light of Syracuse University student Xiaopeng “Pippen” Yuan being murdered, Chinese students on SU campus have developed a campaign to increase safety for the Chinese student population. Read more »
Gender and Sexuality columnist Kelsey Thompson commends New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his proposal to incorporate Roe v. Wade into the state’s constitution. Read more »
Wednesday's University Senate open forum was first one to be held in years. Read more »
