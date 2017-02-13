The Final Word: Beat writers discuss Syracuse’s 76-72 overtime loss to No. 8 Louisville

Syracuse (16-11, 8-6 Atlantic Coast) failed to knock off No. 8 Louisville (21-5, 9-4) Monday night in the Carrier Dome, falling 76-72 in overtime. SU overcame a 14-point deficit but could not defeat its third straight Top 10 opponent at home. Andrew White led all scorers with 22 points but the Orange shot an abysmal 8-34 (23.5%) from deep. Tyler Roberson missed two free throws that would’ve tied the game in overtime.

Our beat writers Connor Grossman and Matt Schneidman discuss the defeat.

https://bumpers.fm/e/b2h8rposrcig02l5cgv0

