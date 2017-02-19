Syracuse’s NCAA Tournament hopes suffer severe blow with 71-65 loss at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Jim Boeheim softly threw his arms in the air after Tyler Lydon’s floater bounced off the front rim. Syracuse’s 41-year head coach looked down at the bench as his team trotted back on defense with nothing to show for yet another possession.

There were a lot of those for Syracuse in the second half, possessions that came up empty while Georgia Tech took advantage at the other end. The Orange couldn’t muster any significant offensive threat until it was too late, as a much-needed road win against a fellow bubble team slowly slipped away and Syracuse dropped its third consecutive game.

While Syracuse (16-12, 8-7 Atlantic Coast) went ice cold from the field, SU couldn’t stop Ben Lammers and Tadric Jackson as the Yellow Jackets (16-11, 7-7) prevailed with a 71-65 win at McCamish Pavilion on Sunday night. The Orange had a chance to tie or take the lead with under 20 seconds left down two, but a Tyler Roberson illegal screen gave Georgia Tech the ball and the hosts iced the game from the foul line.

Before Syracuse took a nosedive for the first part of the second half, Taurean Thompson ignited a struggling Orange offense in the first half, bruising down low with Georgia Tech’s best player, Lammers. The SU freshman scored 14 points in the first half on 6-of-12 shooting, chipping in four rebounds (three of the offensive variety) and three blocks. But outside Thompson and a late surge from Andrew White, who hit three 3-pointers in a 1:26 span, SU struggled offensively.

After a Frank Howard and-1 gave Syracuse a 30-21 advantage, the Orange went dormant while the Yellow Jackets used a 12-2 run spanning both halves to take the lead. Syracuse didn’t score in the first 5:32 of the second frame, when Tyus Battle hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game at 35.

With 13:13 left, SU’s already lackluster offensive arsenal took a hit when Thompson picked up his fourth foul. Neither John Gillon nor Lydon had scored up to that point — neither did until the 8:41 mark of the second half when Lydon threw down a baseline dunk. GT fans showered a hesitant Gillon with “airball” chants every time he touched the ball because of a first-half 3-pointer that didn’t hit the rim.

The SU press inflicted only minimal damage on the Yellow Jackets, and one sequence with just over three minutes left perfectly encapsulated how the night was going for Boeheim’s team.

Lydon deflected an inbounds pass out of Lammers’ hands and the ball bounced high in the air. Howard palmed the ball with his right hand, seemingly securing another Syracuse steal and keeping the comeback alive. But the ball slipped out of his grasp, and Jackson coasted the other way for a one-handed posterization on Gillon.

Syracuse trimmed its deficit to as few as two when Lydon hit 1-of-2 from the line with 56 seconds left, but yet another miraculous comeback slipped from Syracuse’s grasp.