Syracuse women’s basketball falls one spot to No. 21 in AP Top 25 poll

Syracuse fell to No. 21, down one spot from No. 20, in the Week 15 Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday afternoon.

Last week, SU (18-8, 9-4 Atlantic Coast) lost at then-No. 14 Duke by 17 points, then blew out North Carolina, 95-64, on Sunday afternoon. Redshirt senior guard Brittney Sykes continued her strong season against UNC, scoring a career-high 34 points. She also handed out three assists, grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots for an SU team that has won five of its last six. Alexis Peterson, the ACC’s leading scorer, added 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Seven ACC teams ranked inside the Top 25: No. 4 Florida State, No. 7 Notre Dame, No. 13 Duke, No. 14 Louisville, No. 15 North Carolina State, No. 16 Miami and No. 21 Syracuse. Connecticut, amid a 99-game win streak, remains tops in the nation.

Syracuse, which has three regular-season games left and places sixth in the ACC standings, plays next on Sunday against the No. 7 Fighting Irish in the Carrier Dome.