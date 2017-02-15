Syracuse softball wins first two games of FAU tournament

Syracuse (5-2) went 2-0 this Friday at the FAU Strike Out Cancer Tournament in Boca Raton, FL. After wins against St. Johns (2-4) and Savannah State, the Orange moved to three games above .500.

Freshman Alexa Romero picked up her third win, giving up only two hits in four scoreless innings. Sydney O’Hara followed in relief with three scoreless innings of her own, and only one hit allowed. The two combined to toss nine strikeouts in a shutout.

It was a quiet game offensively for Syracuse. Shortstop Sammy Fernandez collected three of only five hits for the Orange. But those five hits were enough for two runs batted in, and then a Tori Free wild pitch brought in Alicia Hansen to give the Orange their third, and final run.

Immediately after the St. Johns win, Syracuse beat winless Savannah State (0-7) 7-1. Bryce Holmgren had an impressive showing, going 3-3 at the plate with three RBIs, a run and a walk. Sammy Fernandez added two hits, an RBI, two runs and a stolen base.

AnnaMarie Gatti threw seven innings of one-run ball, and struck out eight. In two games Friday, Syracuse pitchers allowed one earned run and combined for 17 strikeouts.

On Saturday Syracuse has a 9:00 a.m. start against Tulsa (1-4) followed by a 1:30 p.m. game against Toledo (1-4).