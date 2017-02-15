Syracuse softball splits doubleheader against Tula, Toledo

Syracuse (6-3) split its final two games of the weekend on Saturday in Boca Roton, Florida. With a loss to Tulsa (3-5), followed by a win over Toledo (1-7), the Orange finished 3-1 on the road trip.

In Game 1, Baylee Douglas started in the circle for the Orange. She pitched two and two-third innings, allowing two runs while striking out four. Junior right-hander AnnaMarie Gatti came in relief and pitched four and two-thirds innings allowing one run on four hits.

Syracuse tallied eight hits, but mustered only two runs. Bryce Holmgren led off the final frame with a solo shot to center field to cap off a perfect 4-for-4 performance at the plate. The lone run in the seventh inning was not enough for Syracuse in the 3-2 loss.

In game 2, Syracuse posted its third shutout of the year, a 5-0 victory. Sydney O’Hara recorded the win for the Orange with seven strikeouts in three innings.

The Orange tallied seven hits, leading to five runs. O’Hara led the charge offensively as well. Her RBI triple to open the scoring in the first inning proved to be enough for the Orange in the victory.

Syracuse travels to Orlando, Florida, to play Florida next weekend.