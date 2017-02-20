Syracuse men’s lacrosse holds No. 6 spot in Inside Lacrosse Top 20; Evan Molloy named ACC Defensive Player of Week

After a game-winning goal against then-No. 12 Albany with 1.6 seconds left, Syracuse remains at No. 6 in this week’s Inside Lacrosse rankings.

The Orange (2-0) downed the Great Danes on Saturday despite getting only one goal from its starting attack. Midfielder Sergio Salcido added two goals late before Mariano ended all hopes at a potential Albany upset.

In two games, the Orange has found scoring from 13 different players. Junior transfer Brendan Bomberry leads the team in goals (five) while Mariano leads in points (nine).

All five ACC teams are ranked in the the Top 20: No. 3 North Carolina, No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 Syracuse, No. 7 Virginia and No. 18 Duke.

Also on Monday, Syracuse goalie Evan Molloy was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week after making nine saves in the No. 6 Orange’s 10-9 win against then-No. 12 Albany. The redshirt senior allowed nine goals and locked down the net in a comeback win. During a 31-minute stint in the game, Molloy saved six straight shots.

Syracuse hosts Army this Saturday at noon inside the Carrier Dome. Army (2-1) is unranked but received votes in this week’s poll.