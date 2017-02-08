Syracuse men’s basketball game day: What to know about Pittsburgh matchup

Syracuse will look to extend its winning streak to six games when it takes on Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Orange (16-9, 8-4 Atlantic Coast) beat the Panthers, 77-66, on Jan. 7 in the Carrier Dome. Now, SU will go for the season sweep of Pitt at the Petersen Events Center.

Here are answers to your pressing game day questions.

How can you watch the game? Syracuse-Pitt will air on the ACC Network. In the Syracuse area, it’ll air on NBC affiliates. Here are channel listings based on provider.

• Time Warner: 1203 (high-definition) and 3 (suburbs) or 4 (city) for non-digital subscribers

• DirecTV: 3

• Verizon Fios: 503 (high-definition) and 3 (standard-definition)

• Dish Network: 3

• New Visions: 603 (high-definition) and 3 (standard-definition)

Here are channels the game will be on throughout the rest of New York.

Albany (WNYA)

Binghamton (WBPN)

Buffalo (WNLO)

Burlington-Plattsburgh (WPTZ-D3)

Elmira (WJKP)

New York City (WLNY)

Rochester (WHAM-D2)

Utica (WPNY)

Watertown (WWTI)

For nationwide listings, click here.

