Syracuse men’s basketball game day: Everything to know about Louisville matchup

Syracuse returns home after Saturday’s five-point loss at Pittsburgh. The Orange (16-10, 8-5 Atlantic Coast) takes on No. 4 Louisville (20-5, 8-4) on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Carrier Dome. After its five-game win streak was snapped, SU hopes to get back on track and notch a third straight Top 10 win at home.

Here are answers to your most pressing game day questions.

How can you watch the game? Syracuse-Louisville will air on ESPN. Here are channel listings based on provider in the Syracuse area.

• Time Warner: 300 or 24 for non-digital subscribers

• DirecTV: 206

• Verizon Fios: 570 (HD) or 70 (SD)

• Dish Network: 140

• New Visions: 757 (HD) or 70 (SD)

What area must Syracuse improve? The Orange got outrebounded by 17 against Pittsburgh. That’s the eighth time in its last 11 games SU lost the battle on the boards.

With five games left, what does Syracuse have to do from here? Check out our latest podcast.

What do our beat writers think will happen? Check out their picks, here.

What else should you know about Louisville? Here’s a preview of the Cardinals.