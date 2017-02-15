Syracuse men’s basketball game day: Everything to know about Georgia Tech matchup

Syracuse (16-11, 8-6 Atlantic Coast) visits Georgia Tech (15-11, 6-7) on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The Orange enters the game on a two-game losing streak while the Yellow Jackets have already notched home wins against North Carolina, Florida State and Notre Dame. SU ranks 78th in the nation in RPI while GT ranks 80th, indicating the clear NCAA Tournament implications riding on Sunday’s contest.

Here’s what you need to know on game day.

How can you watch the game? Syracuse-Georgia Tech will be broadcast on ESPNU. Here are channel listings based on provider in the Syracuse area.

Time Warner: 370

DirecTV: 208

Verizon Fios: 573 (high-definition) and 73 (standard-definition)

Dish Network: 141

New Visions: 759 (high-definition) and 73 (standard definition)

