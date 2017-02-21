Syracuse men’s basketball game day: Everything to know about Duke matchup

With only three regular season games remaining, Syracuse (16-12, 8-7 Atlantic Coast) is barely clinging to its NCAA Tournament hopes. The Orange has a big chance to improve its resume on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against No. 10 Duke (22-5, 10-4). SU has lost three straight while the Blue Devils have won seven in a row.

Here are answers to your most pressing game day questions.

How can you watch the game? Syracuse-Duke will air on ESPN. Karl Ravech will have play-by-play duties while Dick Vitale will be the color commentator. Here are channel listings based on provider in the Syracuse area.

• Time Warner: 300 or 24 for non-digital subscribers

• DirecTV: 206

• Verizon Fios: 570 (high-definition) or 70 (standard-definition)

• Dish Network: 140

• New Visions: 757 (high-definition) or 70 (standard-definition)

What is John Gillon prepping for? The senior point guard enters the final chapter of his college career and looks to help lead SU to the Tournament.

Is Syracuse-Duke a rivalry? One beat writer explains the Blue Devils are already taken.

How did Eric Devendorf’s career become full circle? The former Syracuse player joined the Orange’s staff to fulfill his late father’s wish.

What’s the Duke perspective entering Wednesday? Here’s a conversation with Blue Devils beat writer Jessika Morgan of the News & Observer.

Why are students camping out for the game? They want to be as close to the court and they still believe the Orange could squeak into the Tournament.

What does Taurean Thompson add to Syracuse? Points. Jim Boeheim said he could be a 15-point-a-game scorer. But only if he stays out of foul trouble.

Where does Syracuse stand on the bubble? Bracketologist Patrick Stevens said the Orange is “on outside” looking in.

What is Boeheim saying before the matchup? Boeheim discussed Duke’s offensive prowess and the sustainability of his full-court press.

Will Grayson Allen and Amile Jefferson play? Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski said Monday that both will continue playing through injuries.

What do our beat writers predict? They all agree on who will win.

Anything else to know about Duke? Here’s a preview of the Blue Devils.