Syracuse football recruiting: Class of 2018 TE Gabe Horan commits to SU

Class of 2018 tight end Gabe Horan committed to Syracuse on Wednesday, giving head coach Dino Babers his first commit in the 2018 class.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Baldwinsville native chose SU over offers from Boston College and Buffalo. Horan, a three-star recruit, had also received interest from Temple and Central Florida. He’s a junior at Baker High School, about 15 miles northwest of the Carrier Dome.

National Signing Day for the 2017 class, current high school seniors, was last Wednesday. Babers added 24 in his first full class at Syracuse.

