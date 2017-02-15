Syracuse football recruiting: Class of 2017 safety Kevin Nusdeo commits as preferred walk-on

Class of 2017 safety Kevin Nusdeo has committed to Syracuse as a preferred-walk on, he told The Daily Orange Friday morning. Syracuse.com’s Stephen Bailey first reported the news.

The Choate Rosemary Hall (Connecticut) senior chose SU offer preferred walk-on offers from North Carolina and Connecticut. Nusdeo, who stands 6 feet, 1 inches tall and weights 190 pounds, runs a 4.41 40-yard dash, per Hudl.com. He is not ranked by any major recruiting services. Here’s his highlight tape.

Better late than never, couldn't be more grateful for this opportunity. Syracuse football class of '21 🍊 — Kevin Nusdeo (@knuz45) February 17, 2017

Nusdeo will be SU’s 28th addition for the 2017 season, joining 24 scholarship commits, Notre Dame graduate transfer Devin Butler, and fellow preferred walk-ons Jesse Conners and Austin Chandler.

