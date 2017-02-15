Shooting on Marshall Street leaves 3 wounded

Three people were shot on Marshall Street early Sunday morning, police said. All are expected to survive the injuries suffered in the shooting.

Around 2:37 a.m., a Syracuse Police Department Officer heard multiple gunshots. While police investigated the Marshall Street area, three people—none affiliated with Syracuse University—arrived at Upstate University Hospital with gunshot wounds. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old had non-life-threatening injuries to their right legs. Another man, 25, is in critical condition but is expected to survive after a gunshot to his abdomen area, police said.

Police have not made any arrests in the case but are searching for three men who were last seen leaving the Marshall Street area in a white Chevrolet TrailBlazer.