Otto’s Army to supply bus to SU men’s basketball game Saturday

Otto’s Army is planning to bus students to Pittsburgh on Saturday for the Syracuse University men’s basketball game against the University of Pittsburgh.

Vouchers for the trip will be made available at Schine Student Center beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The bus vouchers and game tickets will be free for students with a valid SU ID.

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the Otto’s Army Twitter account tweeted that there are only 44 spots available for the bus trip, and there will be a waitlist of 10 students.

The two ACC opponents square off at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Petersen Events Center, which is located just outside downtown Pittsburgh. Otto’s Army has previously supplied buses for students to attend other away basketball and football games.