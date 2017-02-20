Ohio Gov. John Kasich to deliver keynote speech at Newhouse-sponsored Toner Prize Celebration

Former Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Gov. John Kasich will be delivering a keynote speech at the Toner Prize for Excellence in Political Reporting award ceremony in March, Syracuse University announced on Monday.

Kasich will be speaking at the annual award ceremony organized by SU’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications in Washington, D.C., on March 27, according to a release from Newhouse School. The award was established in 2009 to commemorate late Robin Toner, a Newhouse alumna and The New York Times political reporter who died from complications of colon cancer in 2008 at the age of 54. Toner was the first woman to be chief national political correspondent for the newspaper.

Former president Barack Obama spoke at the keynote address last year in which he echoed the importance of journalism in holding politicians accountable and informing the public. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Vice President Joe Biden, who is an alumnus of SU College of Law, presented the keynote speech in past ceremonies.

“We are honored to host Governor Kasich as the Toner speaker this year,” said Lorraine Branham, Newhouse School dean, in the release. “As a former presidential candidate who has been outspoken about the role of the media, he brings an important voice to an event that highlights high-quality political journalism.”

The announcement of Kasich delivering the speech comes at a time when President Donald Trump, whom Kasich competed against in a fierce Republican primary race during the 2016 presidential election, is in contentious relationship with the press. Trump tweeted last week the press is “the enemy of the American people.”

Kasich said during an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union” political show on Sunday that freedom of the press is “such an important part of democracy.”

Kasich, who has been the governor of Ohio since 2011, has distanced himself from Trump. An outspoken critic of Trump, he revealed in November that he voted for 2008 Republican presidential nominee and Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) instead of Trump, according to CNN. He also criticized Trump’s controversial executive order on banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries that was later revoked by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, according to The Washington Post.

Toner, who graduated from SU in 1976, worked for publications such as the Charleston Daily Mail, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The New York Times. During her 25-year career as correspondent, she covered five presidential campaigns.

The Toner Prize is awarded annually by Newhouse to political reporters who exhibit journalistic quality and standards on par with Toner. The prize includes a $5,000 cash reward.

The celebration will take place at 6 p.m. at the Center for Strategic and International Studies building in downtown Washington D.C.