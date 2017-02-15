Name a more iconic duo
Published on February 16, 2017 at 12:36 am
Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner will hit her term limit at the end of this year, opening up the race to replace her to new faces. Get to know the candidates as their campaigns get underway. Read more »
A collective of ceramic artists in Syracuse make intricate items through the years, constantly learning from each other. Read more »
Student Life columnist Aishwarya Sukesh points to two recent incidents at New York University and UC Berkeley to explain why the use of violence at protests degrades the goal of activism. Read more »
E-mail Newsletter
Boston, MA · info@upstatement.com