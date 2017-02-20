Misdemeanor case against man charged in murder of Syracuse University student moves forward

A misdemeanor case against one of the men charged with murdering a Syracuse University student moved forward after a pretrial hearing in Syracuse City Court on Tuesday.

Cameron Isaac, 23, was charged in December with tampering with a witness in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor. He and his lawyer, Lance Cimino, appeared before Judge James Cecile on Tuesday for a pretrial hearing, during which they discussed the available evidence and how the case would proceed, Cecile said.

Isaac was given a new court date, April 6, which Cecile said will be another pretrial hearing. At Isaac’s Jan. 19 court appearance, Cimino had said he would seek to have the tampering charges dismissed.

Isaac received the tampering charge in early December after he allegedly asked a witness not to testify against him in the murder case.

During the next month and a half, Isaac’s defense will undergo the discovery phase, during which they will turn over information about evidence and witnesses.

Isaac, along with Ninimbe Mitchell, 20, was charged in the fall with the October murder of Xiaopeng “Pippen” Yuan, who was an SU student from China. Isaac and Mitchell were arrested in November and formally charged with murder in the second degree, robbery in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Last month, Isaac was indicted on first-degree murder, an upgrade from the original second-degree charge.