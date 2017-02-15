Mike Sutton becomes 2nd walk-on to leave Syracuse men’s basketball team this season

Syracuse junior walk-on Mike Sutton is no longer on the team, according to team spokesman Pete Moore. Sutton is the second walk-on to leave the team this season, joining sophomore Evan Dourdas.

Sutton played 12 minutes over seven games this season, taking two 3-pointers, grabbing four rebounds and dishing out a pair of assists. Sutton was a 2014 First-Team All-State selection for basketball at Norwich (New York) High School. In his senior season, he averaged 14.6 points and 5.4 assists per game.

The Orange is now down to six walk-ons from eight at the beginning of the season. Sophomores Braedon Bayer, Adrian Autry Jr., Ky Feldman, Jonathan Radner and Shaun Belbey, along with freshman Ray Featherston, represent the non-scholarship players.

SU (16-11, 8-6 Atlantic Coast) visits Georgia Tech on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.