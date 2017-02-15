Marquis Marshall makes a name for himself at Alvernia

Marquis Marshall heard the chants in nearly all of his high school games.

“You’re not your dad, you’re not your dad!”

His mother, Jeneal Terry, sensed the weight it put on her son. Marshall’s dad, Donyell, starred for the Connecticut Huskies and played 15 years in the NBA. Marquis has forged a less-linear path, struggling to find stability and escape his father’s shadow. But after playing at both a Division I and Division II schools, Marqius has discovered himself on the basketball court at Division III Alvernia (15-9, 9-6).

Marquis, and his father, grew up in Reading, Pennsylvania. At Reading High School, Donyell played basketball under coach Mike Miller. In returning home to Alvernia, Marquis rekindled the Miller-Marshall duo. Miller is now the head coach at Alvernia, where Marshall is a senior year.

As he progressed through high school, Marquis Marshall grew into a D-I talent. A two-star recruit, per ESPN, he had at least five official offers, all from low-major schools. He chose Towson.

But if Marshall wanted to play serious minutes on a college basketball team, a Towson assistant advised, he would have to go elsewhere. Even though his time at Towson didn’t work out, Marshall felt it helped him grow as a person.

“It was like the first stepping stone for me to grow up,” Marquis said. “Me going to college I was, like, very young. I wasn’t as mature as I am now … It was a step closer to who I am today.”

East Stroudsburg, a D-II school in Pennsylvania, posed the next stop. Marshall didn’t get off the ground there, as he had a recurring back injury. He played in only 14 games and averaged 4.3 minutes per game at ESU. Marshall left, discouraged, but had learned how to appreciate his health.

“It made me more appreciative of being able to play this game healthy, as I am now” Marshall said. “East Stroudsburg just made me respect the game more.”

After two failed attempts to play college hoops, Marshall decided he had one more shot. He would no longer be Marquis Marshall, the basketball-playing son of Donyell. He thought his basketball career had ended. He focused on getting his degree.

Miller had witnessed firsthand the growth of Donyell as a person and basketball player. From coaching him in high school to going on his official recruiting visits, Miller became an important figure to Donyell. Miller said he was there with Donyell when Marquis was born. Central Catholic High School played its home games at Alvernia in Marquis’s sophomore and junior year. The Alvernia and Miller connections ran deep.

But Marquis missed basketball too much and approached Miller to discuss joining the team. He debuted for Alvernia in January 2016. Only by playing for Miller could Marshall’s love of the game be reborn.

“I think he found a home here,” Miller said. “Even though he went to different colleges, he’s found a home here.”

One key to Marshall’s success at Alvernia has come down to his position. Marquis stands 6 feet, 5 inches, but is four inches shorter than his father. In his first two stops, Marquis spent a lot of time playing the wing, going against players who were quicker than he was. At Alvernia, Miller has played Marshall as his center. Combined with Alvernia running a Princeton-style offense — having all the players working around the perimeter with many of back-cuts — Marshall’s athleticism and passing ability have helped him shined.

The Alvernia Crusaders have compiled a 15-9 record. They’re led in scoring (20.8), rebounding (9.4), and blocks (2.2) by Marqius, who doesn’t hear the chants anymore. There aren’t any. His play has spoken loud and clear.