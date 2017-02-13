In love with the cocoa
Published on February 13, 2017 at 10:37 am
The citizen group Consensus has released its final recommendations, urging the city of Syracuse and Onondaga County to merge their government and eliminate duplicate services. Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner is not happy with all of the recommendations. Read more »
Grand opening of Café Kubal location will feature a collaboration with Empire Brewing Company. The local businesses partnered to create “Local Grind,” a scotch ale blended with coffee. Read more »
Syracuse alumnus Winston Fisher ran seven marathons in seven days on seven continents. During the runs he represented Team Extreme and the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. Read more »
E-mail Newsletter
Boston, MA · info@upstatement.com