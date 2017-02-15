Henry Grass and two other players leave Syracuse

Sophomore attack/midfielder Henry Grass is no longer with Syracuse, according to head coach John Desko.

“He’s not in trouble or anything,” Desko said. “I think he just needs time to get his academics together. Lacrosse was a lot for him to do both. He wasn’t out there in a playing position or a starting role. He’ll try back out next fall.”

Grass, a Johns Hopkins transfer, was ranked Inside Lacrosse’s 38th-best incoming freshman. He did not play a single game for the Blue Jays.

Freshmen Cole O’Brien and Alec Orazietti are also no longer apart of the team, Desko said. O’Brien, a Florida native, left for reasons similar to Grass, per Desko.

Orazietti transferred to Fairleigh Dickinson. He is listed as a freshman on the FDU website despite spending his first year at Syracuse where he did not make a single appearance.

Syracuse (1-0) will continue its season on Saturday, when the team takes on No. 12 Albany at 3 p.m. in the Carrier Dome.