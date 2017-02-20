Happy President’s Day!
Published on February 20, 2017 at 6:40 pm
Onondaga Lake has seen major improvement in water quality since remediation efforts began, but some remain dissatisfied and blame corporate influence for preventing a full restoration. Read more »
Lizanga earned first prize in Pride Union’s drag show finals on Sunday night after performing a series of songs, including “I Can Hear the Bells” from the musical “Hairspray.” Read more »
Five SA assembly members have been referred to SA’s Judicial Review Board after failing to attend mandatory Monday night meetings. This comes after SA was unable to meet quorum for the second time this legislative session. Read more »
E-mail Newsletter
Boston, MA · info@upstatement.com