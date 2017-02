No. 6 Syracuse routed the Binghamton Bearcats (0-2), 16-5, in the Carrier Dome on Saturday night. In the opening 10 minutes, SU overwhelmed the visitors with five goals en route to its third blowout victory of the year, only hours after SU cruised to an 18-6 victory against Canisius (1-2). Here are the best sights from SU’s win over Binghamton.