Funk ‘n Waffles’ Hill location to close this week

Funk ‘n Waffles’ campus Hill location at 727 S. Crouse Ave. will be closing this week.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the eatery announced that after ten years of operation the business will close on Wednesday.

“This has been difficult for us as a staff, however we are left with no choice as the building block is being torn down,” the post states, referring to BLVD Equities’ proposed demolition of several businesses at 727 S. Crouse Ave. and 721-23 S. Crouse Ave. to create a “mixed-use building” that will contain luxury student apartments.

BLVD Equities is a real estate firm based out of New Jersey that is managed by Syracuse University alumni Jared Hutter and Brian Rosen. According to paperwork filed with the city of Syracuse, the project’s timeline shows March 1 as the approximate start date for the project at South Crouse Avenue.

Funk ‘n Waffles’ second location, at 310 S. Clinton St. in downtown Syracuse, will remain open, per the Facebook post.