Former Syracuse football player Naesean Howard sentenced to 10 years in prison

Former Syracuse football player Naesean Howard was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday morning. Three weeks ago, Howard pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

The charges and sentencing stem back from an incident last April in which Howard stabbed two SU football players, Chauncey Scissum and Corey Winfield.

Both Scissum and Winfield played this past season at Syracuse. Both also announced their intent to transfer at the end of the year. Winfield has since joined West Virginia.