Democrats in New York State Senate who partner with Republicans say they maintain their own agenda

The Independent Democratic Conference — a political organization within the New York State Senate — owns a lot more political capital than the number of members shows.

Members of the conference, which hold eight of the 63 seats in the state Senate, have gained a lot of attention from residents within their districts due to their decision to caucus with the Republican Party during the 2016 senate cycle. Senators in the conference argue that regardless of who they are publicly partnered with, they maintain their own agenda.

The Independent Democratic Conference was formed in 2011 after former Democratic whip Jeffrey Klein and three other Democrats broke away form the main Democratic conference.

Since the formation of the IDC, they have flipped support twice between the Democratic and Republican parties. The IDC ended its relationship with the Republicans in 2014 in favor of the Senate Democratic Conference, but they partnered with Republicans again on Jan. 5.

The coalition between the IDC and Republican Party holds a 40 to 23 majority within the Senate. However, even if they remained with the Democrats, the Republican Party would still have a majority because Democratic Sen. Simcha Felder is voting with the Republicans.

Despite the allegiance between the IDC and the Republican Party, the IDC still promotes its own agenda and legislation.

Sen. Marisol Alcantara, a Democrat, is one of the eight members of the IDC, having joined the party in 2016. Alcantara said in an email that she does not believe that her party, the IDC, has any strict political allegiance.

“We work with the Democrats, the Republicans and third parties to try and achieve commonsense solutions for our state government,” Alcantara said.

One of the current policies the IDC is trying to pass is to change the New York law regarding how 16 and 17 year olds are tried in the courts. This initiative is something that Alcantara said she is working hard on with both sides of the aisle.

“I am working hard to raise the age of criminal responsibility in New York and will continue to fight against the forces of mass incarceration in this country, which has a disproportionate impact on people of color,” Alcantara said.

Alcantara is in charge of the 31st District, which is a section of New York City. Alcantara arrived in the United States when she was 12 years old and studied at Manhattan College, according to her Senate profile.

With its neutral voice, the IDC believes it can accomplish a lot more. The goal of the organization is to “prioritize policy over partisanship,” Sen. David Valesky, another member of the IDC, said in a statement provided to The Daily Orange.

There have been questions regarding the true allegiance of the senators because of their partnership with the Republicans. When the newest member, Sen. Jose Peralta, joined in January, the conference’s loyalty became a big talking point within the Senate and among their constituents.

Those worried about where the IDC’s allegiance is should contact those that represent them, Alcantara said.

“To anyone in my district who is unhappy with the conference, I would simply ask that they look at my positions, background and voting record, which I would gladly compare with anyone in the State Senate,” Alcantara said.

Something that is important to Alcantara is a sense of community and that is why she intends to remain vocal and continue to “put (her) stamp on legislation,” she said.

Valesky has similar thoughts regarding the purpose of the party.

“The IDC will continue to fight for the progressive issues that are most important to its constituents, such as college affordability and protection of immigrant rights,” he said.