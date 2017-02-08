Beat writers predict outcome of Syracuse-Pittsburgh matchup

Syracuse (16-9, 8-4 Atlantic Coast) is going for its sixth straight win when it takes on Pittsburgh (13-11, 2-9) at 1 p.m. on Saturday from the Petersen Events Center. Syracuse won, 77-66, the last time these two teams met over a month ago in the Carrier Dome.

Here’s how The Daily Orange beat writers think the game will unfold:

Connor Grossman (15-10)

A day at the Zoo

Syracuse 79, Pittsburgh 71

Syracuse continues to roll against the Panthers. It remains to be seen whether or not SU can play defense outside the Carrier Dome, but the Orange’s offense keeps it afloat. There’s no reason to believe Andrew White won’t drop 20-plus points for a sixth straight game, and Taurean Thompson can be a force in the paint if he stays out of foul trouble. Syracuse will extend its winning streak to six games.

Matt Schneidman (12-13)

On the road again

Syracuse 81, Pittsburgh 73

Pittsburgh has taken a deep nose dive since playing Syracuse, only winning two games in league play while Syracuse currently sits fourth in the conference. The Orange is the hottest team in the best league in the nation, and the Panthers won’t stop Jim Boeheim’s roll. White scores over 20 points for the sixth game in a row and Tyus Battle shakes off a fever he’s dealing with to help guide the Orange to an astounding sixth straight win and, more importantly, a third consecutive win away from home.

Paul Schwedelson (15-10)

Oakland Shmoakland

Syracuse 70, Pittsburgh 60

The Orange is riding a five-game win streak and is playing its best ball of the year. SU’s NCAA Tournament hopes are still barely hanging on by a thread, but don’t plan on that thread being cut on Saturday. The Panthers previously used to own the Orange but things aren’t the same under first-year head coach Kevin Stallings. Syracuse hasn’t won at Pitt since Tyler Ennis’ buzzer-beater, but expect that to change.