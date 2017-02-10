10 things you could be doing in Syracuse this weekend

Syracuse has a diverse range of events lined up this weekend, complete with several musical performances, classic films and discussions to create a greener and cleaner world. Need the rundown? Pulp’s got you covered.

Event: 109th Annual Syracuse Auto Expo

Where: Syracuse Oncenter

When: Thursday–Friday, 4-9 p.m., Saturday, 12–9 p.m., Sunday 12–5 p.m.

You don’t have to be a car lover to go to the Syracuse Auto Expo. With music and wine tasting, there’s something for everyone to enjoy there.

Event: How Do We Keep Ourselves From Freezing & Keep the Planet From Burning?

Where: Friday, 12–1:30 p.m.

When: Syracuse Center of Excellence

Discuss renewable energy technologies, including air-source and ground-source heat pumps in order to save the planet. Attendees are encouraged to contribute to the green-energy conversation.

Event: Wayne’s World 25th Anniversary Birthday Bash

Where: The Palace Theater

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

If you love this classic comedy, be sure to go to this event. Along with a screening of the movie, there will also be a filmed discussion with director Penelope Spheeris and other cast members.

Event: Hiroshima mon amour

Where: ArtRage Gallery

When: Friday, 8–10 p.m.

This film details the love affair between a French actress and a Japanese architect, who are haunted by the events of World War II. A 1959 cinematic classic, it blurs the line between memory and time.

Event: Molly Venter and Goodnight Moonshine

Where: Friday, 8–10 p.m.

When: May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society

A collaboration between husband-wife duo Molly Venter’s and Eben Pariser – the folky performance promises to bring back the teenage nostalgia of first love.

Event: The Spring Street Family

Where: Funk ‘n Waffles Downtown

When: Friday, 8 p.m.

Listen to this Syracuse-based band as the bring a mix of funk, rock and reggae to Funk ‘N Waffles. The band recently won the Syracuse Area Music Award for best new artist.

Event: Party in the Plaza: Kevin Barrigar

Where: Le Moyne Plaza

When: Saturday, 6–8 p.m.

A folk and alternative performance featuring the musical stylings of Kevin Barrigar. This event will feature food from Dunkin’ Donuts and Cam’s Pizzeria.

Event: Setnor Guest Artist Series presents Colin MacKnight, organ

Where: Setnor Auditorium

When: Saturday, 8 p.m.

Organist Colin MacKnight is the 2016 winner of the Arthur Poister Scholarship Competition, and is currently studying at the Julliard School. Listen to him play the organ as a part of a guest artist series.

Event: Black History Month Cabaret: Jackiem Joyner and Selina Albright

Where: Drumlins Country Club

When: Sunday, 4 p.m.

Join Joyner, who grew up in Syracuse and is a Billboard-ranked saxophonist, and singer-songwriter Albright as they sing to celebrate Black History Month.

Event: Tchami

Where: The Westcott Theater

When: Sunday, 9 p.m.

Up-and-coming Parisian house musician Tchami will be in Syracuse this weekend, performing hits like “Missing You” and “Promesses.”