10 things you could be doing in Syracuse this weekend

From the cabaret to the Caribbean, Syracuse is brimming with things you could be doing this weekend. Here are 10 of them:

Event: Newsboys

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: Landmark Theatre

A Grammy-nominated Christian pop-rock group, Newsboys has been playing its music for over two decades. The group’s “Love Riot Tour” will feature songs from its platinum-selling album.

Event: Marissa Mulder, Be Here Now: The Songs of Ray LaMontagne

When: Thursday, 8 p.m.

Where: Redhouse Arts Center

Marissa Mulder is modernizing cabaret through the musical stylings of Ray Lamontagne. A Metrostar challenge winner, Mulder is sure to delight both fans of cabaret and LaMontagne.

Event: Jazz@Sitrus: Scott Dennis

When: Friday, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Sheraton Syracuse University

Relax on Friday night and listen to Syracuse-based jazz musician Scott Dennis at the Sheraton’s Sitrus Lounge for free.

Event: Harlem Globetrotters

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Carrier Dome

You’re never too old to see a good show, so see the Globetrotters at the Carrier Dome as they do their “ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment that thrills fans of all ages.”

Event: Syracuse Shakespeare Festival’s “Noises Off”

When: Friday, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Empire Theater at the NYS Fairgrounds

A play written by Michael Frayn features trousers hitting the floor, multiple love triangles, an axe, some dramatic door slamming and, of course, a nose-bleeder.

Event: Sarah Ruhl’s Eurydice

When: Friday, 8 p.m.

Where: Central New York Playhouse

A reimagining of the classic myth of Orpheus told through the eyes of Eurydice, who dies on her wedding day and journeys to the underworld. Featuring contemporary characters and breathtaking visuals, it’s the perfect pre-Valentine’s Day date.

Event: Syracuse Opera presents Verdi’s Rigoletto

When: Friday, 8 p.m.

Where: The Oncenter Civic Theaters

Enjoy the musical stylings of distinguished Italian conductor Chrsitian Capocaccia. He has become a favorite with orchestras and vocalists because of how comfortable he is conducting.

Event: Audien Feels Trip tour

When: Friday, 9 p.m.

Where: Westcott Theater

House musician and producer Audien brings his tour to The Westcott Theatre to perform his hits including “Rise & Shine” and “These Are The Days.” Opening for Audien are Kip

Chapman and Arson Acts.

Event: My Funk’N’Valentine pop-up

When: Saturday, 1-7 p.m.

Where: Funk ‘n Waffles Downtown

Find your perfect Valentine’s Day gifts by browsing goods from local vendors at Funk ‘n Waffles special pop-up shop.