The Final Word: Beat writers discuss Syracuse’s 70-55 victory against Miami

Following a dismal loss at Boston College on Sunday, Syracuse (9-6, 1-1 Atlantic Coast) beat Miami (11-3, 1-1) Wednesday night in the Carrier Dome. The Hurricanes had won seven straight and received 16 votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. On Sunday, Syracuse became the first ACC team to lose to Boston College in almost two years. Yet the Orange rode a strong defensive effort — perhaps its best outing against a decent team — to victory against Miami in front of 17,393 fans.

When Miami scores 60 or more points and shoots higher than 40 percent from the field, it’s undefeated. It did neither against Syracuse on Wednesday night.

Our beat writers Matt Schneidman and Paul Schwedelson discuss SU’s win.

