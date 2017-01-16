The Backstreet Boys appear on ‘The Bachelor’ Episode 3

“The Bachelor” continued Monday night chronicling the contestants’ battle for the heart of Nick Viall, this season’s bachelor. Lacey Mark, a Syracuse University alumna who graduated in 2013, has been on the show this season. This week, she kept a low profile. Here are the five most important moments from tonight’s episode.

Mr. Steal Yo Girl

Picking up on last week’s cliffhanger, viewers anticipated the rose ceremony had been postponed due to Danielle L.’s prize of having a group date with the Backstreet Boys. Viall seemed a bit jealous that he was no longer the only the only guy around, seemingly having to compete for the women’s attention.

“Thank God all of the Backstreet Boys are happily married,” Viall said.

A Not-So-Sweet Surprise

Corinne, who’s become this season’s villain, tried and failed to seduce Viall with a move normally reserved for movies. While Viall was bonding with one of the other contestants, Corinne prepared to seduce him. She approached him wearing nothing but a trench coat, and had him lick whipped cream off her body. Viall wasn’t completely into it and escaped the situation by calling over another contestant.

Corinne, trying to hold back tears, started venting over her failed attempt, saying she had ruined the chances of them having a relationship were ruined and that she just wanted to go home. What may have really hurt her chances was that after the drama, she fell asleep and missed the rose ceremony. Oops.

A Cause for Concern

Viall’s date with Vanessa was going well, as they seemed to be enjoying a zero-gravity simulator as they punctuated their conversation with make out sessions. But once they began to come down from the simulator other things came up — literally.

Vanessa threw up in a bag just a few inches away from Viall. Rather than being grossed out at the sight, Viall comforted her and even gave her a kiss on the mouth afterward. Even Vanessa seemed taken aback by the post-puke peck.

Need for Attention

During the track and field date, Dominique said she felt like Viall was favoring all of the other girls over her. Her fellow contestants told her not to get fixated on this — after all, there are about a dozen other women seeking his attention. Once she did get alone time with Viall, she took the opportunity to confront him about her feelings, bringing up problems Viall hadn’t known existed. While he listened to what she had to say, ultimately he said he wouldn’t be able to give her what she wants.

Nanny Diaries

As in previous episodes this season, Corinne was a recurring character in this episode, and while she generally gives off a sexy vibe, the other contestants learned she has a childlike side. As seen in the season premiere, Corinne doesn’t perform a lot of the tasks adults generally perform independently — instead, she has a nanny to take care of her as her father trains her to take over the family business.

One of the contestants confronted Viall with the news, expecting for him to have some kind of reaction, but he didn’t seem to care. Vanessa, infuriated by his lack of concern, expressed that she wasn’t judging Corinne, but that she does question what his intentions are with the women on the show.

The next episode of “The Bachelor” will air next Monday, January 23 at 8 p.m.