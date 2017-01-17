Syracuse women’s lacrosse gets 3 former players named to U.S. World Cup roster

Three former Syracuse All-Americans were named to the U.S. Women’s Lacrosse National Team this Wednesday. Becca Block ’13, Michelle Tumolo ’13 and Kayla Treanor ’16 were among the 18 players named to the team that will compete in the 2017 Federation of International Lacrosse (FIL) Women’s World Cup. The World Cup will take place in Guildford, England from July 12-22.

The players were chosen from a 25-player U.S. World Cup Training team that competed at the Team USA Spring Premiere last weekend. The U.S. has won seven of the nine World Cups, since the event began in 1982.

This is the first FIL Women’s World Cup for all three Syracuse players. Treanor tallied six points on four goals and two assists at the Spring Premiere, and Tumolo added two assists.

Two alternates for the World Cup will be named next week, and the 15-player roster that will compete in Wroclaw, Poland for the World Games will also be named. The World Games will take place in July as well.