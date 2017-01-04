Syracuse women’s basketball dominates Clemson, 88-62

Syracuse (11-5, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) won its second straight ACC game by knocking off Clemson (11-4, 0-2), 88-62, on Thursday night at the Littlejohn Coliseum in South Carolina. It was head coach Quentin Hillsman’s 230th win, making him the winningest coach in program history.

Syracuse got off to a fast start, outscoring Clemson 21-8 in the first quarter. A back-and-forth second quarter saw the Orange take a 43-31 lead into halftime. But coming out of the break in the third, the Orange again got off to a big start and outscored the Tigers 24-10. The runs in the first and third quarter were all SU needed.

The Orange was led by its big three in scoring, as Briana Day (22), Alexis Peterson (21) and Brittney Sykes (21) each scored over 20 points, the second time this year the three have done so. Day chipped in nine rebounds and Peterson notched her fourth double-double by picking up 11 assists. She also had five steals.

SU returns home on Sunday when it takes on Boston College at 2 p.m.