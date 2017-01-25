Syracuse University student files Title IX complaint, alleging hostile work environment

A graduate student has filed a Title IX complaint against Syracuse University, alleging she has been subject to a hostile work environment in her academic department, the university announced Wednesday.

The university was notified of the complaint this week while the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights was visiting campus, Interim Associate Vice President and Chief Equal Opportunity Officer Sheila Johnson said in a statement.

The OCR was on campus this week to hold two Title IX meetings regarding a separate investigation into the university for its handling of a sexual assault case. The investigation was opened in June in response to a Title IX complaint filed by a former student. The student claims the university failed to “respond promptly or equitably” to a report of sexual assault.

SU did not publicly acknowledge that investigation until after The Daily Orange reported it had been opened.