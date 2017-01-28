Syracuse tennis loses to Mississippi State, 4-1

Syracuse (1-2) started the ITA (Intercollegiate Tennis Association) Kickoff Weekend with a 4-1 loss to 23rd-ranked Mississippi State (2-0) in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

The Orange’s only win was by Miranda Ramirez in a singles match against MSU’s Madison Harrison. In doubles, SU’s Gabriela Knutson and Libi Mesh fell to the 5th-ranked Jasmine Lee and Lisa Marie Rioux. Lee (27th-ranked singles) and Rioux would go on to win singles matches against Knutson (99th-ranked singles) and Maria Tritou, respectively.

Once MSU claimed two doubles wins – Lee and Rioux over Knutson and Mesh and Sara Lizariturry and Anastasia Rentouli over Nicole Mitchell and Tritou, the third was suspended.

A similar scenario occurred during the singles matchups. The Bulldogs won five of the six first sets. Three of the five sets MSU was leading would be completed, all ending in favor of the Bulldogs.

The other two the Bulldogs were leading would be suspended because the game was decided once MSU took a 4-1 lead, effectively ending all chances at a Syracuse comeback.

On Sunday, the Orange will face Denver in the second day of the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Pioneers lost to Michigan during Saturday’s matchup.