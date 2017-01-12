Syracuse men’s soccer’s Sergio Camargo signs with Toronto FC

Syracuse senior midfielder Sergio Camargo on Wednesday signed with Toronto FC, a member of Major League Soccer.

My dream came true today! Thank you @torontofc for the opportunity to play in my city. Can't wait to get started #homegrown — Sergio Camargo (@sergio10camargo) January 11, 2017

The Ontario native scored four goals and tied for second on SU with 11 points in 13 starts. His first goal of the season didn’t come until he booted a game-winner on Oct. 14 against Virginia Tech. In the postseason, Camargo tallied three goals and two assists to help Syracuse finish 12-4-4 and advance to the Sweet 16.

“What we see in Sergio is someone who can change the game,” Toronto FC General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko said. “He’s an impact player. He’s good with the ball. He’s good with his feet. He can play sort of an attacking-mid in our 3-5-2 system or as a second forward.”

Camargo joined the Toronto FC Academy in 2009 before playing three years at Coastal Carolina. He transferred to Syracuse for his senior season after an acrimonious split with Coastal.

Camargo signed only two days before the MLS SuperDraft, which begins Friday at 3 p.m. Syracuse defender Miles Robinson is a projected top-3 selection and SU forward Chris Nanco is also a likely first-round pick.