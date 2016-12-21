Syracuse men’s soccer’s Miles Robinson to enter MLS SuperDraft, forgo last two years of eligibility at SU

Syracuse defender Miles Robinson will forgo his final two seasons of college eligibility and enter the 2017 Major League Soccer SuperDraft, the MLS announced Wednesday afternoon.

Robinson signed a Generation Adidas contract, which is offered to a select number of underclassmen that are projected to be taken in the beginning of each draft.

The sophomore becomes the youngest of four SU players to leave school early for the MLS, joining Alex Bono, Ben Polk and Julian Buescher. Bono left after the 2014 season, his junior year, and Buescher (then a 22-year-old sophomore) and Polk (then a junior) left after the 2015 season.

Tony D. Curtis | Staff Photographer

Robinson was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, college soccer’s top individual award. He was also a First-Team All-American. He led Syracuse to an appearance to the Sweet Sixteen, anchoring a defense that posted 11 shutouts. Robinson missed two games in the middle of the season after being called up the the Under-20 U.S. National Team for a tournament in Manchester, England.

Bono was chosen sixth in the 2015 MLS Draft by Toronto F.C. Buescher was taken 11th overall by D.C. United last year and Polk went 20th overall to the Portland Timbers. Robinson is projected to go third overall to the Chicago Fire in Top Drawer Soccer’s latest mock draft.

From Jan. 8-12, Syracuse senior forward Chris Nanco will partake in a player combine held by the MLS. He was one of 53 Division I players to receive an invitation.

The 2017 MLS Draft begins on Jan. 13.