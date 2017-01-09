Syracuse men’s basketball game day: Everything to know about Virginia Tech matchup

Syracuse (10-6, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) takes on Virginia Tech (12-3, 1-2) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Blacksburg, Virginia. The game is the Orange’s second road game of the ACC schedule as the first resulted in a 15-point loss at Boston College. SU has won its last two games, both at home, against Miami and Pittsburgh.

Here are answers to your most pressing game day questions.

How can you watch the game? Syracuse-Virginia Tech will air on ESPNU. Here are channel listings based on provider in the Syracuse area.

• Time Warner: 370

• DirecTV: 208

• Verizon Fios: 573 (high-definition) and 73 (standard-definition)

• Dish Network: 141

• New Visions: 759 (high-definition) and 73 (standard-definition)

How important is SU’s matchup with Virginia Tech? Our beat writers chatted about a few key storylines after the first three ACC games of the year.

Is Syracuse in a three-year downward spiral? Orange head coach Jim Boeheim refuted that during his press conference following SU’s win over Pittsburgh on Saturday. Here’s a breakdown of what Boeheim said.

What else is Jim Boeheim saying before the matchup? He spoke on the ACC coaches teleconference on Monday. Here’s what he discussed.

What do our beat writers predict will happen Tuesday night? Find out, here.

What else should you know before the game? Here’s a preview of the Hokies.