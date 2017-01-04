Syracuse men’s basketball game day: Everything to know about Pittsburgh matchup

Syracuse (9-6, 1-1 Atlantic Coast) takes on Pittsburgh (12-3, 1-1) on Saturday at noon in the Carrier Dome. The Orange is coming off a 15-point win over Miami on Wednesday, its first victory over a major-conference team this season. SU hasn’t beaten the Panthers since Feb. 12, 2014 when Tyler Ennis hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer.

Here are answers to your game day questions.

How can you watch the game? The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network. In the Syracuse area, that means it’ll be on NBC affiliates. Here are channel listings for NBC affiliates based on provider.

For listings in other states throughout the country, check here.

