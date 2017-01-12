Syracuse men’s basketball game day: Everything to know about North Carolina matchup

Syracuse (11-7, 3-2 Atlantic Coast) is looking for its first road win of the season against No. 11 North Carolina (16-3, 4-1) on Monday at 7 p.m. in Chapel Hill. SU has won three of its last four, its best four-game stretch since November. The Orange hasn’t picked up a marquee win yet this season and Monday night’s matchup provides an opportunity to do that.

Here are answers to your most pressing game day questions.

How can you watch the game? The game will air nationally on ESPN. Syracuse alumnus Sean McDonough is set to be the play-by-play announcer while Jay Bilas will be the color commentator. Here are channel listings based on provider in the Syracuse area.

• Time Warner: 300 or 24 for non-digital subscribers

• DirecTV: 206

• Verizon Fios: 570 (HD) or 70 (SD)

• Dish Network: 140

• New Visions: 757 (SD) or 70 (SD)

How valuable is Tyler Lydon? He’s indispensable, one beat writer argues.

How has Syracuse scored its points recently? The Orange’s 10 3-pointers in its last two games are a season-low for a two-game stretch. But once SU turns it on, diversifying its offense could actually be a good thing for the Orange.

Anything else to know about the Tar Heels? Here’s our full scouting report on UNC.