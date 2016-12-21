Syracuse men’s basketball game day: Everything to know about Miami matchup

A reeling Syracuse team hosts Miami on Wednesday at 7 p.m., looking for its first conference win after an embarrassing 96-81 loss to Boston College on New Year’s Day. The Orange (8-6, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) have lost its last two matchups against the Hurricanes (11-2, 1-0), and this one doesn’t look to promising on paper either.

Here are answers to all your game day questions.

How can you watch the game?

The game will be on the YES Network in the Syracuse area, which can be found on the following channels based on your TV provider:

Time Warner – 321 (digital subscribers) and 53 (non-digital subscribers)

Verizon Fios – 576 (high definition) and 76 (standard definition)

DirecTV – 631

Dish Network – NA

New Visions – 762 (HD) and 76 (SD)

If you don’t live in the Syracuse area, the game (subject to blackout) may be found on ACC Network Extra, Watch ESPN or the following regional sports network affiliates:

FOX Sports South

FOX Sports Carolinas

FOX Sports Sun

FOX Sports Midwest Plus/FOX Sports Indiana Plus

Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic

YES

NESN

ROOT Sports Pittsburgh

SportsTime Ohio

FOX Sports Detroit Plus

FOX Sports North Plus

FOX Sports Wisconsin Plus

FOX Sports San Diego

FOX Sports Prime Ticket

ROOT Sports Rocky Mtn.

ROOT Sports Northwest

What do our beat writers predict? All three chose the same team to win. Find out who, here.

What is there to know about Miami? Check out the full Hurricanes opponent preview.

What’s wrong with Syracuse’s defense? The guards at the top of the zone haven’t played up to par, according to head coach Jim Boeheim. Here’s a film breakdown of those issues.

What is the state of the Syracuse frontcourt? With Tyler Roberson seeing more time and Taurean Thompson moving into the starting lineup, Dajuan Coleman’s role is unclear right now.

What position is Tyler Lydon best at? He began the season at small forward. Jim Boeheim has said he’s the team’s best center. Now the head coach says the sophomore has to play power forward.