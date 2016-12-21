Syracuse men’s basketball game day: Everything to know about Boston College matchup

Syracuse (8-5) opens up Atlantic Coast Conference play on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Boston College’s Conte Forum. The Orange enters with five nonconference losses, the most in program history, but also with a chance to start 2017 on the right foot as SU looks to climb back into NCAA Tournament contention. The Eagles (7-6) rank among the worst in the ACC in most statistical categories, but have won three of their last four.

Here are answers to your game day questions.

How can you watch the game? The game will be broadcast on ESPNU. Here are channel listings based on provider in the Syracuse area.

Time Warner: 370

DirecTV: 208

Verizon Fios: 573 (high-definition) and 73 (standard definition)

What do our beat writers think will happen? Check out their predictions, here.

Where does Syracuse stand entering conference play? SU head coach Jim Boeheim said he has “no idea” when asked this question. But entering ACC play, our beat writers did answer the question by dishing out superlatives.

What is Andrew White working on to improve his game? He’s trying to attack the rim more.

How could Syracuse give teams fits? Transition offense could be a dangerous weapon for the Orange.

What else should you know about Boston College? Here’s a preview of the Eagles.