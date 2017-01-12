Syracuse ice hockey rolls over Penn State, 4-1, for second straight day

For the second straight day, Syracuse (7-10-5, 6-2-2 College Hockey America) dominated in the shot department, defeating Penn State (5-15-4, 4-5-1), 4-1, on Saturday at Tennity Ice Pavilion. On Friday, SU beat PSU, 3-1.

On Saturday afternoon, Syracuse outshot and out-attempted the Nittany Lions 34-15 and 50-22, respectively, and rode a four-goal third period to a 4-1 victory. The Orange scored four goals for the first time since Nov. 11 at Mercyhurst.

Following a scoreless first period, Penn State opened up the scoring 9:30 in the second period with Abby Welch’s first goal of the season. Abby is the sister of SU goalie Maddi Welch. From that moment on, Syracuse piled on shot after shot before finally striking moments into the final frame.

Thirty-seven seconds into the third period, SU’s Allie Munroe scored what would be the first of three quick-strike goals for the Orange in a four minute, 52 second span. Less than two minutes later, Laurence Porlier scored. Munroe padded the lead 3:31 later for her second goal of the day.

Syracuse continued to dictate the play for the remainder of the period and Brooke Avery scored an empty-net goal with 55 seconds remaining. Despite dominating Penn State in shots and shot attempts and on the scoreboard, Syracuse was dead even at 29 on faceoff wins and losses and took twice as many penalties (6-3).

With the win, Syracuse continues to gain ground in the CHA standings and remains in second place behind leader Robert Morris (14-2-5, 8-1-1). Syracuse next plays at Lindenwood (5-14-2, 3-6-1) on Friday in St. Charles, Missouri, to start a two-day weekend road trip.