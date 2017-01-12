Syracuse ice hockey dominates Penn State, 3-1

Syracuse (6-10-5, 5-2-2 College Hockey America) defeated Penn State (5-14-4, 4-4-1), 3-1, Friday night in the first half of an important weekend series at Tennity Ice Pavilion. The Orange outshot the Nittany Lions 37-17 and shored up up its second place spot in the CHA standings.

Emily Costales put SU ahead 1-0 just under two minutes into the game. Neither team broke through the rest of the period, despite Syracuse outshooting PSU 16-2.

The Orange built its lead in the second as Steph Grossi and Costales both scored, assisting on each other’s goals. By then, SU had outshot the Nittany Lions 32-7, dominating the game. The Orange ended up outshooting the Nittany Lions 37-17 by the final horn.

Penn State got a goal back early in the third period as Brooke Madsen scored the Nittany Lions lone tally of the evening. Abbey Miller recorded 16 saves for the Orange, allowing only the Madsen goal.

Both Grossi and Costales had three-point nights. Grossi now holds the team lead in points (16).

With the victory, Syracuse created separation in the CHA standings. Entering the weekend, the Orange placed second, only one point up on PSU in the standings. With Robert Morris securely in first place, a sweep this weekend would serve the Orange well in its hopes to secure a bye in the CHA tournament.

Syracuse finishes its series with Penn State on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Tennity Ice Pavilion.